Safran (EPA:SAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.15

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €117.15 ($137.82) and traded as low as €104.52 ($122.96). Safran shares last traded at €107.30 ($126.24), with a volume of 858,260 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAF shares. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.03.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

