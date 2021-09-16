Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 70,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,965. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

