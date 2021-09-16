Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SZG. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

SZG opened at €31.66 ($37.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.74. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

