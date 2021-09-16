Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. Acquires 500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 500 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

