Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPHY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

SNPHY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

