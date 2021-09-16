Satori Capital, Llc Sells 15,710 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

