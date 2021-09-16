Scala (XLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,417.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $15,417.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00074750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00176952 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.24 or 0.07405894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,876.56 or 0.99984475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00856017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

