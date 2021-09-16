Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.92

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €46.92 ($55.20) and traded as high as €54.10 ($63.65). Schaltbau shares last traded at €53.90 ($63.41), with a volume of 23,068 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.78 million and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.13.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Schaltbau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaltbau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.