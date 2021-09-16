Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.05

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHNWF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Get Schroders alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.