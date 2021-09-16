Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 481,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

