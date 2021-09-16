Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

