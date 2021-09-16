SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

