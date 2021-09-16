SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 4.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 1,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SecureWorks by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

