Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 48,989 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 76.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,989 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

