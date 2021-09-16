Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

CHRW stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

