Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

