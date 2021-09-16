Securian Asset Management Inc Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

