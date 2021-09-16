Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $277.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.16. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

