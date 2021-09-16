Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

PENN opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

