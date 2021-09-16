Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,239 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

VSTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

