Sei Investments Co. Has $2.63 Million Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BGFV opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

