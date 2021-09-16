Sei Investments Co. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 93.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

