Sei Investments Co. Has $2.89 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of American Software worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $25.32 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $842.85 million, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,459 shares of company stock worth $836,136. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

