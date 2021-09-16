Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $17,133,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 256.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

