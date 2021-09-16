Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRE stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. 29,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

