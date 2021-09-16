Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
SRE stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. 29,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
