Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 213.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

