Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 99,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,628,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.