SFE Investment Counsel Has $265,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

