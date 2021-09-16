SFE Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $299.41 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.11 and its 200 day moving average is $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

