Shadows (DOWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Shadows has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $143,585.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars.

