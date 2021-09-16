Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Up 4%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.29. 11,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -138.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.