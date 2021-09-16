SHIBA INU Hits 1-Day Volume of $238.03 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $238.03 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00175479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.74 or 0.07538063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,059.43 or 1.00138465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.00872500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

