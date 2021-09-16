Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.47

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 31380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

