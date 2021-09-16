ShipChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $451,236.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

