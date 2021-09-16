Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Rises By 352.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 352.8% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,215.0 days.
AKZOF opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $96.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
