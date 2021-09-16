Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declines By 73.2%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.