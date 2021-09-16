Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declines By 73.2%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

