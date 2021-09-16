Short Interest in Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Declines By 56.8%

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:APPB opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Applied Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Applied Biosciences

Applied BioSciences Corp. is a diversified company, which focuses on multiples areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. Its products include a range of medical and consumer products including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles. The company was founded by Colin Povall and Scott Stevens on February 21, 2014 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

