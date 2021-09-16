Short Interest in Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Declines By 56.8%

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS:APPB opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Applied Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Applied Biosciences
