Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 83.0%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $326.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $335.50.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.