Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Increases By 816.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

