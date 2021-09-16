Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Drops By 92.1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRPOF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.02.
About Ceapro
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.