Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Drops By 92.1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRPOF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.02.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

