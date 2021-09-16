Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Expands By 499.1%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 499.1% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Teletech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 516,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,716. China Teletech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

