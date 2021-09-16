Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Expands By 499.1%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 499.1% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Teletech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 516,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,716. China Teletech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About China Teletech
