Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Declines By 63.6%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FCA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 363.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.