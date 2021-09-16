Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Grows By 142.9%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

