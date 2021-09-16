Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Expands By 418.8%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 418.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLOOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 869,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

