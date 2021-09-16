Short Interest in Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Expands By 238.5%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GENH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Generation Hemp has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.