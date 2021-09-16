Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 7,600.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GEBRF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

