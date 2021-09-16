Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declines By 88.6%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.7622 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

