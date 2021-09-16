Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Rises By 293.9%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 293.9% from the August 15th total of 591,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 4,003,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,584. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

