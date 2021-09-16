Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 93.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Indiva stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 38,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,219. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.