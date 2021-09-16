Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 93.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Indiva stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 38,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,219. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.
About Indiva
