Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Decreases By 98.0%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

